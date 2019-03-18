Sabres' Carter Hutton: Escapes with shootout win
Hutton turned aside 30 of 33 shots in regulation and overtime, and two of three shootout attempts, in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blues.
It's his first win since Feb. 23, ending a rough six-game stretch in which Hutton had posted a 3.76 GAA and .899 save percentage. Linus Ullmark hasn't been playing any better, however, so expect the two netminders to stay in a timeshare unless one of them can heat up to close out the season.
