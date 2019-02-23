Sabres' Carter Hutton: Excellent play continues
Hutton made 31 saves in a 5-2 victory Saturday over the Capitals.
Hutton was dialed in again. He was beaten by a perfect rocket by Alexander the Great and a gritty snipe by Andre Burakovsky, but that was it. Hutton hadn't won since Jan. 29, but had been a difference maker for the Sabres in Thursday's shootout loss to the Bolts. He should earn another start soon because of this excellent play.
