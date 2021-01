Hutton is expected to start Monday's game against the Flyers after Linus Ullmark (personal) was ruled out.

The Sabres recalled Jonas Johansson from the taxi squad to serve as Hutton's backup. Hutton started the season opener and was lit up by the Capitals for five goals on 27 shots. The 35-year-old will have a chance to bounce back against the Flyers, who started the year with a two-game sweep of the Penguins.