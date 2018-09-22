Sabres' Carter Hutton: Expected to start Saturday

Hutton is the likely starter for Saturday's preseason contest against Toronto, Mike Harrington of TBNSports reports.

Hutton got the Buffalo crowd excited with 14 saves on as many shots against the Penguins in his Sabres debut, and he'll look to keep rolling here. The former Blues backup came out of nowhere to lead the NHL in GAA (2.09) and save percentage (.931) last season, and he'll be looking to prove that performance was no fluke in a starting role this season.