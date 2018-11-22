Hutton allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.

Behind this performance, Hutton improved to 5-0-0 in his last five appearances, all of which have taken place during the Sabres' seven-game winning streak. During the streak, Hutton owns a .933 save percentage and 1.99 GAA. With the Sabres looking more like a contender, Hutton is becoming a legit top fantasy commodity in his first season as a No. 1 goaltender.