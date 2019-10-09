Sabres' Carter Hutton: Facing Canadiens

Hutton is slated to start in goal in Wednesday's home matchup with Montreal, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton has been razor sharp early on this season, opening the campaign with back-to-back wins over the Penguins and Devils while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .939 save percentage. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that just potted six goals in a shootout victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.