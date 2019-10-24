Sabres' Carter Hutton: Facing Rangers
Hutton will guard the goal during Thursday's road game against the Rangers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutton has been one of the best netminders in the league thus far this season, picking up a win in each of his first six starts while posting a highly impressive 1.65 GAA and .943 save percentage. The 33-year-old backstop will try to remain unbeaten in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.57 goal per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
