Sabres' Carter Hutton: Flawless in relief
Hutton stopped all seven shots he faced in the third period of Monday's 4-3 loss to Oilers.
Linus Ullmark started this game, but got blitzed at the end of the second period. Hutton kept the Sabres in the hunt, but they couldn't crack the Oilers' Mikko Koskinen in the final frame. Hutton's record holds at 16-18-4, with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage. There's a good chance Hutton gets the start Thursday in Chicago if coach Phil Housley makes the decision based on Monday's performance.
