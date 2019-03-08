Sabres' Carter Hutton: Forty-plus saves not enough

Hutton turned aside 41 of 45 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Hutton was under siege most of the night, and while his play was impressive for stretches, Buffalo's netminder would certainly like to have a couple of the shots that beat him back. In the shootout, all three Chicago shooters found the back of the net, leading to a home team win. With Thursday's shootout defeat, Hutton now has dropped back-to-back starts, moving his record to 16-18-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .911 save percentage.