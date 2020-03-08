Sabres' Carter Hutton: Fourth straight loss
Hutton made 21 saves in a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.
Hutton is struggling -- it was his fourth straight loss. He's under contract for one more season, but his numbers have been less than stellar in Buffalo. Hutton probably isn't the answer there, just like he isn't the answer for your fantasy squad.
