Sabres' Carter Hutton: Game-time call Sunday
Coach Ralph Krueger said Hutton (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Toronto.
Hutton missed Saturday's practice with an undisclosed issue, leaving his status is jeopardy for Sunday. The 34-year-old will start if he's ready to play -- otherwise Jonas Johansson will take the reins in the starter's net. Expect the official word on Hutton's status closer to puck drop.
