Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gearing up to face Jets

Hutton will start in goal Friday night against host Winnipeg, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton's on a roll having won three straight games with a 1.64 GAA and .964 save percentage over that span. The Jets figure to pose a big challenge, however, as they're currently tied with the Senators for sixth in scoring at 3.64 goals per game, and no team is close to matching Winnipeg's power-play conversion rate of 40 percent.