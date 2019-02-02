Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets hook against Hawks

Hutton stopped 18 of 22 shots before being replaced by Linus Ullmark to begin the third period in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

The 33-year-old has been having a rough go of it lately, This was the second time in his last three starts that Hutton had gotten the hook, and he's coughed up at least four goals in four straight outings, leaving him with a 2.86 GAA and .909 save percentage on the season, Look for Ullmark to get more time in the crease until Hutton can turn things around.