Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets hook against Leafs
Hutton allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Linus Ullmark early in the second period of Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Jack Eichel scored the only goal of the first period, but after the Leads struck three times in the first six minutes of the second, Hutton got the hook. While the 33-year-old didn't suffer the loss, his 2.81 GAA and .910 save percentage on the season are nothing special and leave him stuck in a timeshare with Ullmark.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: In goal Monday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Excellent play continues•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Great game but can't buy win•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Surprise starter against Tampa Bay•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Drops road start in New Jersey•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...