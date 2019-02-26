Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets hook against Leafs

Hutton allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Linus Ullmark early in the second period of Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Jack Eichel scored the only goal of the first period, but after the Leads struck three times in the first six minutes of the second, Hutton got the hook. While the 33-year-old didn't suffer the loss, his 2.81 GAA and .910 save percentage on the season are nothing special and leave him stuck in a timeshare with Ullmark.