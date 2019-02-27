Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets little help against Flyers
Hutton stopped 40 of 44 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
Philly's final goal mercifully came into an empty net, as Hutton was forced to make his most saves since the second game of the season, when he kicked aside 43 shots against the Rangers. He's started four straight games as the Sabres focus on determining whether he or Linus Ullmark will be their No. 1 netminder next season, but Hutton's recent work isn't exactly moving the needle in that competition -- he's 1-4-1 over his last seven outings with a 3.09 GAA and .906 save percentage.
