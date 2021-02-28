Hutton made 36 saves in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Flyers.

Buffalo's offense couldn't solve Brian Elliott and the team's defense didn't do much to clean things up in its own end, leaving Hutton hanging out to dry. The veteran figured to be the Sabres' No. 1 netminder through most or all of March with Linus Ullmark (lower body) landing on IR, but Hutton's 3.40 GAA and .893 save percentage don't offer much fantasy upside even in a larger role.