Hutton stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hutton didn't play poorly, but he had no margin for error as the Buffalo offense continued to sputter. The veteran netminder is 1-4-0 to begin the season with a 2.85 GAA and .898 save percentage, numbers that should keep Linus Ullmark in the top spot on the Sabres' depth chart.