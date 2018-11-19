Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets start versus Penguins

Hutton will start Monday's game in Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres' netminder has been a surprisingly solid option this season and owns a record of 8-6-1 to go along with a 2.52 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Penguins, meanwhile, have lost three straight and come into Monday's game having won just once in their last nine games.