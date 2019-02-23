Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod

Hutton will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Capitals.

Hutton was fantastic in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, turning aside 39 of 40 shots against the top team in the NHL, but he ultimately suffered his 21st loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and snap his four-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Washington team that's averaging 3.27 goals per game on the road this campaign, seventh in the NHL.