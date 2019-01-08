Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod against Devils
Hutton will be between the pipes at home versus New Jersey on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hutton is bogged down in a six-game losing streak during which he posted a 2.96 GAA and .911 save percentage. Considering the team has put just 10 pucks into the back of the net during the netminder's slump, it's hard to place all the blame in the crease. Without the benefit of Jack Eichel (upper body), Hutton may be hard pressed to pick up a win Tuesday.
