Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod Monday
Hutton will start Monday's contest against the Golden Knights, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutton, 32, has featured in two games already this season, and presently sports a 1-1 record to go along with a .942 save percentage. After turning aside 43 shots in his last start Saturday, Hutton will hope to turn in a similar performance versus Vegas.
