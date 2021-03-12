Hutton will tend the twine for Saturday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton has found himself playing second fiddle to Jonas Johansson despite Linus Ullmark (lower body) being out of the lineup. Considering the 35-year-old Hutton is bogged down in a seven-game losing streak that dates back to mid-January, the team's lack of faith shouldn't come as a surprise. Hutton will have the unenviable task of trying to shut down Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on Saturday with both players having rediscovered their elite games of late.