Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod Thursday

Hutton will defend the cage at home against the Avalanche on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

After struggling Opening Night versus Boston, Hutton has bounced back with a pair of one-goal performances in which he saw a combined 81 shots. Colorado is currently 10th highest in shots per game (34) and will look to test the netminder often in the hopes of preventing a third straight victory.

