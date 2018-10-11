Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod Thursday
Hutton will defend the cage at home against the Avalanche on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
After struggling Opening Night versus Boston, Hutton has bounced back with a pair of one-goal performances in which he saw a combined 81 shots. Colorado is currently 10th highest in shots per game (34) and will look to test the netminder often in the hopes of preventing a third straight victory.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...