Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod

Hutton will get the start in goal in Tuesday's home matchup with the Flames, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton has been a little shaky this campaign, compiling a 4-4-0 record in eight appearances while posting a sub-par 3.08 GAA and .905 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to earn his fifth victory of the season in a home game against a Flames team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game this campaign, 12th in the NHL.