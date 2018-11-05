Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gives up two in loss

Hutton made 19 saves on 21 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to New York.

The loss moves Hutton to 4-6-1 on the season, and realistically, the 32-year-old netminder deserved a better fate Sunday, but his counterpart, Henrik Lundqvist, was stellar down the other end. Now off until Thursday, Hutton should start the next couple of games for the Sabres.

