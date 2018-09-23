Sabres' Carter Hutton: Good performance in loss
Hutton made 28 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.
Hutton looked sharp against a strong Toronto offence. He's the next in a long line of Buffalo netminders and the team is hoping he can replicate his brilliant numbers from last season. Hutton will be tested by an inexperienced defence in front of him, but he could be a steal if the stars align for this young squad.
