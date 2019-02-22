Sabres' Carter Hutton: Great game but can't buy win
Hutton made 39 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Hutton was sharp against the potent Bolts, but was soundly beaten by both Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos in the shootout. His losing streak now stands at four games.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Surprise starter against Tampa Bay•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Drops road start in New Jersey•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Corrects course despite loss•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Will get start Sunday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets hook against Hawks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...