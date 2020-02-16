Sabres' Carter Hutton: Guarding cage Sunday

Hutton (undisclosed) will get the home start Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Hutton was a game-time call after missing Saturday's practice, but he's ready to rock and will look to take down the division foe. The veteran netminder carries three straight wins into this contest, and he's recorded a .929 save percentage and 2.30 GAA in that stretch, although the latter two victories were against Columbus and Detroit. This matchup will be tougher, though, as the Maple Leafs lead the league with 3.69 goals per road game.