Sabres' Carter Hutton: Hangs on for win over Rangers
Hutton stopped 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
The netminder took a shutout into the third period, but the Rangers found the back of the net twice in the final three minutes to make things interesting. Hutton has been alternating wins and losses since Linus Ullmark (leg) got hurt in his first start following the All-Star break, and on the season he carries a shaky 3.24 GAA and .894 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.