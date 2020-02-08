Sabres' Carter Hutton: Hangs on for win over Rangers

Hutton stopped 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The netminder took a shutout into the third period, but the Rangers found the back of the net twice in the final three minutes to make things interesting. Hutton has been alternating wins and losses since Linus Ullmark (leg) got hurt in his first start following the All-Star break, and on the season he carries a shaky 3.24 GAA and .894 save percentage.