Sabres' Carter Hutton: Hangs on for win

Hutton stopped 33 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

The game was knotted 4-4 after two see-saw periods, but Hutton buckled down and kept Columbus from finding one more goal after Conor Sheary gave Buffalo the lead for good early in the third. It's only the netminder's second win in January, and he's allowed at least four goals in three straight starts, keeping him stuck in a timeshare with Linus Ullmark for the time being.