Sabres' Carter Hutton: Helps dismantle Devils

Hutton stopped 18 of 20 shots in a 7-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

Hutton must be gaining confidence following yet another impressive outing not only from him but also his team as a whole. Buffalo's starting netminder has allowed just three goals on 49 shots and will likely start Monday in Columbus, although an official announcement has not yet been made.

