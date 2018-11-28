Hutton allowed two goals on 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Sharks on Tuesday.

The two scores he yielded came late in the third and allowed the Sharks to tie the game, but the Sabres still won their 10th straight with an overtime winner. Hutton has won eight of the 10 games during the winning streak, which is the longest one in Sabres history. During the streak, Hutton owns a .936 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA. He's been absolutely incredible, and although it's only November, this Sabres team looks for real, so Hutton may be able to rack up quite a few wins as their No. 1 goaltender.