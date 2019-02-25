Sabres' Carter Hutton: In goal Monday
Hutton will get the starting nod against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Hutton is sitting with a 1-2-1 record in his previous four outings, despite posting a 1.98 GAA. The Thunder Bay native figures to split the starts down the stretch with Linus Ullmark in order to give the Sabres a chance to determine who will be the presumptive No. 1 heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
