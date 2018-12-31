Sabres' Carter Hutton: In goal Monday
Hutton will get the starting nod at home versus the Islanders on Monday.
Hutton has struggled of late, as he is 0-3-2 with a .906 save percentage in his previous five outings. Given his poor performances, it's a little surprising to see the club stick with the 32-year-old rather than give Linus Ullmark a chance between the pipes.
