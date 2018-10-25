Sabres' Carter Hutton: In goal Thursday

Hutton will get the starting nod at home against the Canadiens on Thursday.

Hutton bounced back from a trio of poor performances in which he gave up 13 goals on 96 shots for a 4.48 GAA by getting a win over the Ducks on Sunday. The netminder could face a heavy workload Thursday, as the Habs are averaging 33.8 shot per game (eighth highest in the league).