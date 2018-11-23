Sabres' Carter Hutton: In goal versus Habs
Hutton will be between the pipes for Friday's clash with Montreal.
Hutton is rolling with a six-game winning streak in which he is sporting a .933 save percentage. In his first season with the Sabres, the netminder is 10-6-1 with a 2.57 GAA and is on pace to exceed his career-high 20 wins from the 2013-14 campaign. The Thunder Bay native has defeated Montreal in each of his previous two matchups, although one was a five-save, relief appearance.
