Hutton will look to tame the Sharks on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton is riding a seven-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.98 GAA and .934 save percentage. It could be a busy night for the netminder, as San Jose is putting 35.1 shots on goal per game (third highest in the league). The 32-year-old seems like a lock to best his career-high 20 wins he registered in 2013-14 with Nashville.