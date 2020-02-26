Sabres' Carter Hutton: In goal Wednesday

Hutton will get the starting nod on the road versus Colorado on Wednesday.

Hutton was given the night off versus Winnipeg on Sunday after making five straight appearances in the net, in which he posted a 4-1-0 record and 2.99 GAA. With the Sabres trying to track down a playoff spot, the netminder will need to maintain his peak form and should continue to see a heavy workload down the stretch.