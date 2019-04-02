Sabres' Carter Hutton: In home goal versus Preds

Hutton will cover the home net against the Predators on Tuesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton will get another crack at Nashville after two goals on 25 shots was enough for the Predators to skate off with a win over the Sabres three months ago. With a 17-24-5 record, 3.02 GAA and .908 save percentage over a career-high 48 games, Hutton's first campaign with Buffalo could have gone better, and he can be found on the clearance rack in the majority of fantasy leagues since he's surrendered at least three goals in eight of his last trips between the pipes.