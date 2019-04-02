Sabres' Carter Hutton: In home goal versus Preds
Hutton will cover the home net against the Predators on Tuesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutton will get another crack at Nashville after two goals on 25 shots was enough for the Predators to skate off with a win over the Sabres three months ago. With a 17-24-5 record, 3.02 GAA and .908 save percentage over a career-high 48 games, Hutton's first campaign with Buffalo could have gone better, and he can be found on the clearance rack in the majority of fantasy leagues since he's surrendered at least three goals in eight of his last trips between the pipes.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Allows 15 goals in last three games•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stacked against Isles•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Sliced by Senators in Ottawa•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Just two wins since Feb. 1•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Matched up against Habs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...