Sabres' Carter Hutton: In net Saturday

Hutton will get the road start Saturday in Vancouver.

Hutton will attempt to snap an extensive losing streak that's seen him go 0-5-3 in his past eight starts. He last won Oct. 22, and getting back in the win column won't be easy against a Canucks team that's 6-3-3 in its own building.

