Sabres' Carter Hutton: In net Tuesday
Hutton will start in net Friday against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Following a pair of strong efforts between the pipes, Hutton was yanked from Monday's game against the Maple Leafs after he let in three goals on just 12 shots. Despite the showing, he won't get any time to dwell on it with another game on tap Tuesday. The Flyers traded away Wayne Simmonds prior to Monday's trade deadline, so the opposing lineup figures to have a little less punch.
