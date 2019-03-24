Sabres' Carter Hutton: Just two wins since Feb. 1

Hutton made 37 saves in a 7-4 loss to Montreal. He allowed six goals.

The Habs buried their chances, plain and simple. The Sabres didn't. Since Feb. 1, Hutton has gone 2-8-2 in his last 14 starts. There's no fantasy value here. Just a sinking stone on your goalie categories.

