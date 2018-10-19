Sabres' Carter Hutton: Let down by team's penalty kill
Hutton allowed four goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 5-1 road loss to the Sharks.
Three out of the four goals against Hutton were made possible by San Jose power plays, and the lone 5-on-5 tally against him was the second goal of the night for Logan Couture, who ended up with an empty-net tally to dial up his third career hat trick. Hutton owns a 2-4-0 record, 3.27 GAA and .906 save percentage over his first six games with Buffalo.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting against Sharks•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Yields three scores in loss•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tagged for six goals•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Dominant in second straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...