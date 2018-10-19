Sabres' Carter Hutton: Let down by team's penalty kill

Hutton allowed four goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 5-1 road loss to the Sharks.

Three out of the four goals against Hutton were made possible by San Jose power plays, and the lone 5-on-5 tally against him was the second goal of the night for Logan Couture, who ended up with an empty-net tally to dial up his third career hat trick. Hutton owns a 2-4-0 record, 3.27 GAA and .906 save percentage over his first six games with Buffalo.