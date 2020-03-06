Sabres' Carter Hutton: Looking to snap losing streak
Hutton will guard the road goal during Saturday's game against the Flyers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutton has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a 3.09 GAA and .906 save percentage. Things are unlikely to get better Saturday, as he'll be entering a brutal road matchup with a scorching-hot Philadelphia team that's won eight straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.