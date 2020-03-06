Play

Sabres' Carter Hutton: Looking to snap losing streak

Hutton will guard the road goal during Saturday's game against the Flyers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a 3.09 GAA and .906 save percentage. Things are unlikely to get better Saturday, as he'll be entering a brutal road matchup with a scorching-hot Philadelphia team that's won eight straight games.

