Sabres' Carter Hutton: Looks fit for temporary backup duty

Sabres coach Phil Housley has deemed Hutton (lower body) "OK" ahead of Friday's home game against the Penguins. Still, Linus Ullmark will draw the start.

Hutton appears fit to serve as the backup against the visiting Pens. He probably would've been rested for this one anyway, given that he could be spotted between the pipes for four straight contests prior to sustaining his injury in Thursday's practice.