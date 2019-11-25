Sabres' Carter Hutton: Looks to find game against Bolts
Hutton will guard the road twine in Monday's game against the Lightning, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
After firing out of the gate with a six-game win streak, Hutton crashed hard and is enduring a six-game losing streak where he has posted an .876 save percentage and 3.83 GAA. The veteran netminder has seemingly lost the starting duties to Linus Ullmark, who has started the last three contests. Hutton will aim to get back on track against a strong Lightning squad, which has averaged a league-high 4.38 goals per game at home.
