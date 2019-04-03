Sabres' Carter Hutton: Loses fifth straight

Hutton turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

The 33-year-old is in a rut to close out the season, Hutton's lost five straight starts and allowed at least three goals in seven straight, posting a 4.12 GAA and .885 save percentage over that stretch. Linus Ullmark hasn't been much better lately, however, so the duo will likely split the Sabres' remaining two games.

More News
Our Latest Stories