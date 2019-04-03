Sabres' Carter Hutton: Loses fifth straight

Hutton turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

The 33-year-old is in a rut to close out the season, Hutton's lost five straight starts and allowed at least three goals in seven straight, posting a 4.12 GAA and .885 save percentage over that stretch. Linus Ullmark hasn't been much better lately, however, so the duo will likely split the Sabres' remaining two games.