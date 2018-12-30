Sabres' Carter Hutton: Losses piling up
Hutton made 39 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday night.
Hutton hasn't won since Dec. 13 (five starts). The Sabres have been playing excellent playoff-style hockey, but it has been Linus Ullmark and not Hutton who has been delivering better results. Ullmark has been coined the goalie of the future, so watch playing time in the second half very carefully. Hutton could be in line for a bit of a reduction.
