Sabres' Carter Hutton: Makes 27 saves in preseason win
Hutton stopped 27 of 31 shots in Friday's 5-4 preseason win over the Islanders.
Two of the Isles' four goals came with the man advantage, making Hutton's line look a little worse than his actual performance. The 32-year-old will get his chance at a true No. 1 role in the NHL for the first time this season, but the Sabres' young roster could supply him with plenty of offensive support, and having first overall pick Rasmus Dahlin anchor the blue line offers a little hope for his GAA as well.
