Sabres' Carter Hutton: Making fourth straight start
Hutton will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Senators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutton has been red hot recently, stringing together four consecutive wins while posting an admirable 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage. The 34-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with an Ottawa club that's 14-11-6 at home this year.
